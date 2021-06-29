Behind the Scenes of the successful WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Away from the camera’s, the view of the public and the rally drivers are volunteers who form the cogwheels that made the WRC Safari Rally a success over the weekend.

An event of this grandeur needs a lot of planning. Behind the scene were volunteers from all walks of life, different ages from across the country.

Thanks to the volunteers the WRC Safari Rally Timing was on schedule, the Marshalls kept the rally safe, the medical team were always on standby, the media always had the information that they needed to inform the public and the sports photographers had the chance to do what they love the most.

They say a safe rally is a good rally and the marshals, both from the disciplined forces with the NYS, The AP, the RDU, the plain clothes police and the multi-agency committee that put their brains, efforts and teams to ensure that the WRC Safari Rally was safe and incident free.

There were a few lapses, but nobody could have foreseen the numbers of Kenyans Rally fans who turned up to be part of this historic event. Photo/ABUU CAPITAL FM

In the Media center, were some of the best writers, rally photographers, editors and sports journalists. Their sole task was to feed the world with the latest information about the WRC Safari Rally as it happened.

They kept the world in the know and updated the all through the rally so that no one was left guessing nor would they have to wait long for updates of the events and activities form the WRC Safari Rally.

And for the WRC secretariat and their working crew who have worked on the WRC Candidate event and now the WRC Safari Rally and will for the next five years ensure that the World Best Drivers call Kenya their home away for home for a few days as they take on the wildest Kenyan Bush track in their rally cars.

If there is one thing the WRC Safari Rally did is to bring people of all walks of life together in Naivasha.

Under the rally car, the mechanic lay there with their bosses. In the spectator stage, the driver stood with his boss’s children. Fathers brought out their sons, families turned up in drones for a weekend.

The event welcomed the world into the country to take a sneak peak into our rich flora and fauna, from the Zebras that crossed the track as the drivers zoomed across the flats of the rift valley, the giraffes that had the best view form high above, the monkeys that swung from branch to branch and the birds chirped and sang that reminded us of just how beautiful Naivasha can be.

Photo/ABUU CAPITAL FM

Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally said work for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally will start early.

“We have a lot to do. We have learnt a lot and need to make the 2022 WRC Safari Rally better than the 2021 event. Meanwhile, we are also preparing for the KNRC (Kenya National Rally Championship) Calendar that will be picking up from where it left off prior to the Safari Rally.