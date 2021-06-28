Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Germany's Thomas Rohler has pulled out of competing at the Tokyo Olympics because of a back injury

Athletics

Back injury rules Olympic javelin champion Roehler out of Tokyo

Published

BERLIN, Germany, Jun 28Defending men’s javelin champion Thomas Roehler has pulled out of competing at the Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury, he confirmed Monday.

“It was incredibly difficult for me to turn down Tokyo. Together with my coach I have weighed things up carefully, but in the end my health has priority,” said the 29-year-old, who injured his back while training.

“I have to listen to my body now, because I want to compete at the top level for a few more years.

“By participating at the Olympic Games, I would be risking too much, because of the back injury.”

Roehler, who is also the reigning European champion, claimed the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games with a winning throw of 90.30m.

The Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, are due to start on July 23 until August 8.

Even with Roehler out, Germany still has an Olympic gold medal prospect in the event in the shape of 2017 world javelin champion Johannes Vetter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Back injury rules Olympic javelin champion Roehler out of Tokyo – Kenyan Digest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved