PHOTOS: President Kenyatta draws curtains on successful Safari Rally

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta shut down the party that was the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on Sunday, awarding the top three with their trophies as well as delivering the good news that the event will remain in the WRC calendar for the next five years.

The gruelling and demanding rally that started at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), headed to SS1 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and concluded in the quiet town of Naivasha brought Kenya to the fore as an amazing sports event host.

Here are some of the photos from the final day, Courtesy of Kevin Gatimu from Tek Photos.

