Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

After years with wife Ewa as co-pilot Zasada, who is also a top yachtsman, will race this time with Tomasz Boryslawski

Motors

Old is gold! Oldest driver in WRC Safari impresses as youngsters find it rough

Suleiman Munyua

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – The oldest driver in the WRC Safari Rally Sobiesław Zasada has completed every stage that he has competed in.

Zasada, the 91-year-old Polish driver is probably one of the most accomplished and decorated driver in the WRC Safari Rally.

Zasada is driving an M-Sport Ford and while he wasn’t the fasted he surely was the most careful.

Anthony Wainaina, an ardent rally fan said “He looks like he has calculated the entire length of the course and knows the average speed to complete the section without being time barred. All in all, he is an inspiration.”

When he finishes, he will be the oldest ever to compete and complete in the WRC Safari Rally.

Zasada driving car number 36 will have conquered the WRC Safari where many younger drivers have failed.

By the time we were going to press; Zasada was in the Malewa stage; the second last stage of the day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved