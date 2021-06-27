Old is gold! Oldest driver in WRC Safari impresses as youngsters find it rough

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – The oldest driver in the WRC Safari Rally Sobiesław Zasada has completed every stage that he has competed in.

Zasada, the 91-year-old Polish driver is probably one of the most accomplished and decorated driver in the WRC Safari Rally.

Zasada is driving an M-Sport Ford and while he wasn’t the fasted he surely was the most careful.

Anthony Wainaina, an ardent rally fan said “He looks like he has calculated the entire length of the course and knows the average speed to complete the section without being time barred. All in all, he is an inspiration.”

When he finishes, he will be the oldest ever to compete and complete in the WRC Safari Rally.

Zasada driving car number 36 will have conquered the WRC Safari where many younger drivers have failed.

By the time we were going to press; Zasada was in the Malewa stage; the second last stage of the day.