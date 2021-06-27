Neuville’s dreams of maiden WRC Safari Rally shattered after bowing out in Malewa

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Thierry Neuville’s dreams of victory at Safari Rally Kenya collapsed in Sunday morning’s opening Loldia speed test.

The Belgian started the 11.33km stage with a lead of almost a minute in his Hyundai i20 over Takamoto Katsuta, but the longtime leader’s hopes were shattered along with his car’s rear right suspension after he hit a rock midway through the test.

Neuville and co-driver Martijn Wydaeghe limped to the finish almost 45sec slower than the Japanese driver and although their lead remained intact, the damage was too great to continue and Neuville’s African adventure was over.