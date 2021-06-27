Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Kenya beach volleyball team of Brackcedes Agala, Phosca Kasisi, Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya. PHOTO/CAVB

Kenya

Kenya women’s beach volleyball team qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Kenya’s women’s beach volleyball team has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after winning the CAVB Continental Cup with an upset over Nigeria in the final in Morocco on Sunday.

Kenya’s first team of Brackcedes Agala and Gaudencia Makhokha came from a set down to beat the Nigerian team of Amara and Franco 2-1. Agala and makokha had lost the first set 17-20, but bounced back to level the ties, winning the second set 21-18.

Heading into the tie breaker, the Kenyan duo was charged and despite resistance from the West Africans won the set 15-10.

Kenya’s second team ph Phosca Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya were straight forward winners in their game, beating the duo of Albertina and Nnoruga by straight sets of 21-17 and 21-10.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved