NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that there is an agreement with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) that the Safari Rally will continue being part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar for the next five years, until 2026.

The Safari Rally was re-introduced into the WRC calendar for the first time in 19 years this year and the success of the event held in Naivasha has led to the FIA giving Kenya an extension.

-More to follow