Relegation fighting Stima stun Gor, Leopards come from behind to beat Wazito

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – Western Stima produced the shock result of round 22 of the BetKing Premier League this weekend, beating defending champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in Thika on Saturday to revive their hopes of survival.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards came from a goal down to beat Wazito FC via the same margin, while KCB played to a barren draw with Kakamega Homeboyz in Nakuru to let the fate of playing continental football next season out of their hands.

The bankers needed to win against Homeboyz to ensure they remain in contention to be top by June 30, the deadline which FKF set to submit Kenya’s representatives in next season’s CAF Champions League.

However, Tusker FC remained top of the league with a one point buffer and will represent Kenya in the Champions League should they beat Ulinzi Stars in Narok on Wednesday.

