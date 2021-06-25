Quest for adventure earns young Kenyan rare opportunity to drive with red bull’s Adrien Fourmaux

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 – Williams Magunga – Kenyan Content Creator, did not expect anything from the WRC return to Kenya other than to watch it on the news…only to receive a big surprise on Wednesday.

His curiosity and quest for adventure storytelling turned into a mind-blowing co-drive with Red Bull athlete and M-Sport Ford team driver Adrien Fourmaux (FRA).

The Safari Rally Kenya shakedown took place on 23rd June 2021 at Ndulele where drivers tested their cars one more time before the main event on Thursday. Present were 15 drivers drawn from both international and local teams.

The highlight of the day was a once in a lifetime experience for one of Kenya’s great content creators – Williams Magunga – known for his storytelling and most recently diving into visual content with a passion for travel projects. He showcases Kenya’s best spots and tells stories of his expeditions and people in said region.

Magunga knew coming in that he was going to experience WRC for the first time & share his best experiences from his point of view as a recently converted rally fan. Little did he know that the experience would include one of the most exhilarating moments with one of the Red Bull’s athletes and M-sport driver Adrien Fourmaux.

“Growing up in Kisumu, I had only heard of the rally and had never experienced it. I got to

watch in the news as an adult but hadn’t been to an event. The WRC coming back to Kenya was an opportunity to come and see what all the hype was about. If I could spell out my ecstatic feeling right now, I have no idea how it would sound. I can’t wait for Wednesday. I’m excitedI’m giddy!” He said prior to the drive.

The shakedown wound through about 5.4km and Magunga had the opportunity to co drive for Red Bull athlete Adrien Fourmaux who is with M Sport Limited for FORD.

“I survived! Can I do this again? It was a thrilling experience, being in the safe hands of one of the best drivers made this experience worth it. It was truly an experience money can’t buy and I’m honored to have had the opportunity!” said Magunga.

Adrien Fourmaux claimed his first WRC point in the 2019 Rallye Monte-Carlo followed by ninth in 2020’s Rally Turkey and the 2021 season opener. He finished an impressive 5th at Rally Croatia in his first outing in the Fiesta WRC car’s new livery.

On the list are 7 Red Bull athlete drivers representing various teams among them Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans (Toyota GR) and Thierry Neuville (Hyundai). Japan’s Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota GR), Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota GR), Dani Sordo (Hyundai) and Adrien Fourmaux (M-Sport Ford) complete the lineup of P1 drivers.