Kedong Stage annulled for KNRC drivers as WRC Safari Rally prepare for second loop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 – In an unfortunate turn of events The Kedong Stage of the WRC Safari Rally has been cancelled for Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) drivers.

The crowd pleaser stage has been closed for unknown reasons.

Earlier on, the rally took the biggest number of casualties as the dust and rocks along the route took out a few drivers.

This morning, 38 WRC drivers and 15 KNRC 4 drivers made it off the starting point at the challenging Kedong and not everyone made it to the finish line.

Oliver Solberg limped out of the stage with a damaged rear suspension, Dani Sordo broke a front arm while Tejveer Rai rolled at the straight at box 26.

Kedong is well known to the world over for its dusty and meandering tracks that choke the vehicles air cleaner forcing them to grind to a halt or hide rocks in the deep dusty ruts.

The stage has now been reopened and should be going live at 2:01 for the remaining WRC drivers.