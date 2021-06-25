Connect with us

Dani Sordo left on the side of the road after breaking the front right arm of his Hyundai. Photo/SULEIMAN MUNYUA

Motors

Kedong Lives up to its Name as it takes a toll on drivers in WRC Safari Rally

Suleiman Munyua

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 – A hot and dusty Kedong had served its best to the WRC drivers as the WRC Safari Rally entered its second day on Friday.

The dust has chocked the vehicles air cleaners, impaired their vison but not broken their spirit.

World Champion Sebastien Ogier was the first into the stage and he put up a spirited battle as he zoomed through the zebras, giraffes and hundreds of fans who have lined the tally route and Spectator stage to get a glimpse of the best rally drivers in the world tackling the toughest rally in the world.

The stage started in earnest before taking out a few casualties. The first being Sohanjeet Puee navigated by Adnan Din and Tejveer Rai.\

Tejveer shot over a jump and unfortunately nosed dived and rolled. It important to note that both driver and navigator; are in good health and have been taken to hospital for a quick check up.

Dr. Karuri said “I would like to have the driver checked to ensure that he does not have any injuries.”

Dani Sordo had a broken arm that forced him onto the side of the road at Box 30 of Kedong after hittng a rock on the section. The car has since been repaired ans back on the road.

A disappointed Dani tried his best to fix the break down but was relieved when they got some help.

In this article:
1 Comment

