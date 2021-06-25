IN PICTURES: Safari Rally brings in the thrills and chills in Naivasha

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 25 – The second day of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha gave the thrills and chills with retirements, accidents and cut-throat competition as drivers sought to pick crucial points at very challenging stages.

The Belgian crew of Thierry Neuville and Martin Wydaeghe, representing the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team, won three of the six punishing gravel and sandy stages to hold a lead of 18.8 seconds and take the overnight lead on day two.

Here are some images from the action in Naivasha.