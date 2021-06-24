Connect with us

Stars striker Olunga partners with Odibets to clear Patrick Matasi’s medical bill

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga through his foundation has partnered with betting firm Odibets to clear goalkeeper Patrick matasi’s medical bill amounting to Sh429,000.

Matasi was involved in a gruesome accident three weeks ago while he was on his way to Nairobi from Kakamega and he suffered serious facial injuries as well as his wife and son.

His wife underwent surgery after suffering a double foot fracture while his two-year old son suffered a shoulder injury, both of which required surgery.

He had already put up a PayBill number to ask friends and fans to help him raise the medical bill which was rising every day at the Kakamega County Hospital.

“I have partnered with my good friends, Odibets to come and clear my teammate’s hospital bill and that of his family,” said Olunga after he visited Matasi’s family at the Kakamega Referral Hospital.

“Matasi is a good friend of mine and I wish him a quick recovery and that of his family,” Olunga, who is on holiday in Kenya after the completion of the Qatari League where he turns out with Al Duhail stated.

Olunga was accompanied by Odibets Country Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi.

“Matasi has always been a maestro on the pitch and when we heard about the accident that had occurred, we had to come out and help him,” noted Sayi.

Meanwhile, the Michael Olunga foundation and Odibets also paid bills for other patients who had not been able to clear their bills.

Matasi is one of the most established Kenyan goalkeepers having played in the Kenyan Premier League and for the national team Harambee Stars.

He was the number one goalkeeper for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo, Egypt.

Over the weekend, the Michael Olunga foundation in partnership with Odibets held the annual Michael Olunga tournament in Nairobi’s Baba Dogo estate that saw various teams battle it out for the coveted cup.

Redbull FC was crowned the winner after beating Jihard FC 2-1 in the final.

