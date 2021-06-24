Connect with us

Carl Flash Tundo in action during shakedown in Naivasha. PHOTO/Nelson Jeremy

Kenya’s ace Tundo beats Rai in Kasarani Super Special Stage as WRC Safari Rally revs-off

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – Kenya’s top driver Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo started off his WRC Safari Rally campaign on a high after beating his rival compatriot Tejveer Rai in the Super Special Stage at Kasarani on Thursday in the presence of fans led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tundo, who is competing in the RC2 class, took the honours in the opening heat by 3.1sec from his VW Polo rival Rai.

“It’s awesome – it’s such an experience. I am going to lap this up for the next three days, and hopefully we get to the end,” Tundo said after the race.

Meanwhile, in an all-youngster affair, Hamza Anwar beat his rival and friend McRae Kimathi, taking the honours as the Kenyan youngsters go head-to-head in identical Fiesta Rally3 cars.

“I didn’t expect it – I have only done 15km in the car. It was a bit looser than I expected, but we had good fun,” Anwar said.

The Super Special Stage saw two competitors start at the same time and drive head-to-head on the super special stage. A handful of support crews ran ahead of the WRC cars.

