IN PICTURES: Super Special stage lifts the dust off as Safari Rally starts proper

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – The Safari Rally revved off proper on Thursday afternoon with the 4.8km Super Special Stage at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Drivers used the stage to showcase their driving skills to the public, which included President Uhuru Kenyatta.  The stage was also a competitive one, with drivers accruing time for the rally placing.

After the Kasarani stage, the drivers head to Naivasha where the rally starts proper on Friday morning.

Here are some images from Thursday morning’s SS1 at Kasarani.

