Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, left, will seek a third Olympic gold medal with the US team in Tokyo, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday that also said Nets guard James Harden, right, will miss the event due to a hamstring injury

Basketball

Durant to lead new US set of NBA stars at Olympics: report

Published

NEW YORK, United States, Jun 23Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will compete for a third Olympic title in Tokyo alongside a new group of NBA stars seeking gold, according to an ESPN report Wednesday.

A story on the US-based sports television network’s website said Durant, whose team was eliminated by Milwaukee in the second round of the NBA playoffs, will be the only player returning from the 2016 Rio champions.

USA Basketball finalized its roster on Wednesday with commitments from Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, according to the story.

Nets star guard James Harden was forced to skip the Olympics due to a hamstring injury, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN.

Those making their Olympic debut will include Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Golden State’s Draymond Green.

The lineup reportedly also includes Cleveland forward Kevin Love, who helped the US to gold in London in 2012.

Three other players on the reported roster remain in the NBA playoffs — Phoenix swingman Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and guard Jrue Holiday.

All three could battle for an NBA title as late as July 22, the date of a possible NBA Finals game seven as well as the eve of the Olympic opening ceremonies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Colangelo told ESPN that all three have agreed to fly to Japan by private plane in order to be in Tokyo when the Americans play their Olympic opener against France on July 25.

The American Olympic squad will gather in Las Vegas on July 4 to begin a training camp and play exhibition games before departing for Japan.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Durant to lead new US set of NBA stars at Olympics: report - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved