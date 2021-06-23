WRC Safari Rally: Seasoned driver Solberg damages suspension in Shakedown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 23 – In what is seen as the as a clear indication that the WRC Safari Rally will not be a walk in the park, seasoned rally driver Oliver Solberg hit a snag, causing the power stage to be red flagged in the Shakedown.

Solberg, who started off well, was reported to break the front right arm and steering system of his Hyundai i20.

In typical Rally fashion, they managed to fix the vehicle and drive out of the Stage to allow the Shakedown to continue.

However, it was a blessing in disguise since the incidence opened the eyes of the Swedish driver and will know what to work on ahead of the competitive rally that starts on Thursday at the KICC, before the cars head to the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani for the Super Special Spectator Stage where fans all allowed to watch the action.

It will be interestingly to see the learning points that the international drivers have picked up from the WRC Safari Rally Shakedown.

The road conditions have been favorable with firm ground beneath the wheel. Typical to Naivasha the drivers have been raising dust as they go round the 5.4km Shakedown stage in Loldia.

Each driver was allowed to do a minimum of three laps and a maximum of 5 to allow other drivers to get a chance to test the car.

Apart from the 15 drivers on the initial official Shakedown stating list, non-priority drivers like National champion Baldev Chager, Eric Bengi and Ugandan Yasin Nasser tried their luck as they all tested their vehicles to ensure that they were all ready for the competitive rally.

The pressure is on the Kenyan drivers to try keep up with the big boys and show the world that they too have great rallying talent.