WRC Safari Rally is finally here! Tundo Among Kenyan Drivers Listed For Shakedown

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 23 – Five-time Safari Rally champion Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo will lead Kenya’s charge in shakedown on Wednesday at the 5.1km stretch in Ntulele.

Three Kenyans including the Rai siblings Onkar and Tejveer have also been included in the list that also has world top drivers Sebastien Ogier from the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, Ott Tanak from the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally team and Gus Greensmith from the M-Sport Ford World Rally team among others.

Shakedown is designed to give drivers an opportunity to test their machines well in time as well as giving media an opportunity to capture the first look moments prior to the event.

Only WRC 1, 2 and 3 drivers have been enlisted for shakedown.

Onkar and Tejveer are currently running VW Polo R5 while Tundo will be behind wheel of a similar car.