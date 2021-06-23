Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Motors

WRC Safari Rally is finally here! Tundo Among Kenyan Drivers Listed For Shakedown

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 23 – Five-time Safari Rally champion Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo will lead Kenya’s charge in shakedown on Wednesday at the 5.1km stretch in Ntulele.

Three Kenyans including the Rai siblings Onkar and Tejveer have also been included in the list that also has world top drivers Sebastien Ogier from the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, Ott Tanak from the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally team and Gus Greensmith from the M-Sport Ford World Rally team among others.

Shakedown is designed to give drivers an opportunity to test their machines well in time as well as giving media an opportunity to capture the first look moments prior to the event.

Only WRC 1, 2 and 3 drivers have been enlisted for shakedown.

Onkar and Tejveer are currently running VW Polo R5 while Tundo will be behind wheel of a similar car.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: WRC Safari Rally is finally here! Tundo Among Kenyan Drivers Listed For Shakedown - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved