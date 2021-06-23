Tusker down Western Stima to move back to the top of KPL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Boniface Muchiri stepped off the bench to be the game changer as Tusker FC moved back to the top of the BetKing Premier League standings after beating Western Stima 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Muchiri scored a sublime fereekick seven minutes after coming on before he was fouled inside the box for the penalty that led to Tusker’s second, scored by Henry Meja.

The brewers now move to 44 points, two behind KCB who are uninvolved this weekend.

-More to follow