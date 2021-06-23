Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC's Henry Meja (centre) is joined by Eric Zakayo (left) and Hashim Sempala (right) in celebrating his goal against Western Stima during their BetKing Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on June 23, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Tusker down Western Stima to move back to the top of KPL

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Boniface Muchiri stepped off the bench to be the game changer as Tusker FC moved back to the top of the BetKing Premier League standings after beating Western Stima 2-1 at the Ruaraka Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Muchiri scored a sublime fereekick seven minutes after coming on before he was fouled inside the box for the penalty that led to Tusker’s second, scored by Henry Meja.

The brewers now move to 44 points, two behind KCB who are uninvolved this weekend.

-More to follow

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Tusker down Western Stima to move back to the top of KPL - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved