Motors

Shakedown warms up WRC Safari Rally contraptions as Super Special heads to Kasarani

Suleiman Munyua

Published

NAIVASHA, Jun 23 – On a day that a WRC car competed on Kenyan soil for the first time in 19-years, the Safari Rally lived up to its reputation as the toughest rally in the world after seeing seven-time world champion Sebastian Ogier from the Toyota Gazoo Racing team record the quickest time in the Shakedown at the 5.40km Loldia stage on Wednesday.

Shakedown started off in earnest as the drivers put their beat wheel forward and, in the end, Ogier was the best as the drivers did the stage thrice.

The second finisher was Japanese Takamoto Katsuta while Greensmith Gus from M-Sport Ford was third as was third as 2019 World Champion Ott Tanak was ranked sixth.

It was interesting to see the different drivers and their different styles of driving, from the initial launch to their cornering to their shifting of gears, the drivers are leaving nothing chance as they all chase the much-coveted points and the title of the winner of the first WRC Safari Rally title after 19 years.

This Shakedown is just a teaser to the main action that will be flagged off on Thursday at the KICC by President Uhuru Kenyatta, before the drivers head to the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani for the super special spectator stage.

The action will then move to Naivasha for the rest of the weekend when rubber meets the road as drivers pull out their bag of tricks in a move to outdo each other.

