Olympics Kenya engages youths on an Essay and Art competition in marking Olympics Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – For the second year running, Olympics Kenya has given the young people an opportunity to celebrate the Olympic Day through creative deployment of their skills and understanding through an Essay and Art competition on Olympics, Olympic Day and Olympic Values.

This was also necessitated by the continuing prevalence of COVID-19 which has strict protocols on in-person events and activities.

The competition, which will feature primary, secondary, college and university students’ participation seeks to build on the momentum of Team Kenya preparation and participation in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and will see the students submit their work under the subjects, ‘You Are The reason’ and, ‘the Torch still burns brightly’.

The primary school children will participate in this Day celebration through presentation of their creative artwork about the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Team Kenya participation.

Olympics Kenya President, Paul Tergat, commenting on the Day noted that it was exactly 30 days to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games today and it was fitting to mark the Olympic Day as a reminder about the creation of the Olympic Movement as we know today more than a century ago.

Tergat lauded the role sport continues to play in the wellbeing of humanity by contributing in the achievement of physical and mental strength to conquer life’s challenges, more so at a time such as the current global COVID-19 disease pandemic.

“Our athletes have demonstrated their resilience as they prepare to join the family of nations at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in a month’s time for a celebration of sporting action that will see the world come together in solidarity and positive outlook about their tomorrow- the future,” Tergat remarked.

He urged all sports people and the public in general to observe the significant Day, urging for optimism that Olympic Movement and the Olympic spirit bring with it to enable humanity scale higher, stronger and together with hope and confidence.

The marking of the Olympic day comes against the backdrop of heightened activity around Team Kenya, which has since reported to their bubble camp in readiness for departure and participation in the Olympic Games from 23 July to 8 August, 2021.

The Team will have a Pre-Games acclimatization training Camp at Kurume City Prefecture in Japan from before arriving in Tokyo as per the schedule of their events.