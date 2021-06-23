Connect with us

Mathare United’s Eugene Wethuli is joined by teammates in celebrating his goal against AFC Leopards during their BetKing Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex on June 23, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Mathare beat AFC Leopards as Gor Mahia draw with Wazito

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Title contenders AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia dropped points on Wednesday evening with Gor being held to a goalless draw by Mathare United in Thika while AFC Leopards were beaten 1-0 by relegation fighting Mathare United.

The result favours the top two sides with Tusker having gone back to the top with a 2-1 win over Western Stima while second-placed KCB will be playing Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday in Nakuru.

At Ruaraka, Mathare earned a massive three points that boosts their fight for survival. Eugene Wethuli scored the lone goal at the end of the first half, handing the Slum Boys their second victory of the season and coach Frank Ouna his first since taking charge.

-More to follow

In this article:
1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Mathare beat AFC Leopards as Gor Mahia draw with Wazito - KenyanUpdates

