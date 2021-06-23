Fans asked to get to spectator stages two hours prior to first car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 23 – Even as fans have taken over the social media airspace especially on Twitter to announce their travel to Naivasha for the iconic WRC Safari Rally, stern warning has been issued to rally enthusiasts to strictly observe the COVID-19 containment measures put in place by the government.

In a joint communiqué issued by the Ministry of Sports and interior fans were discouraged to move in groups of more than 20 people at the designated spectator zones and were urged to observe curfew rules.

During a press briefing on Wednesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed said everyone will be expected to

observe all the COVID-19 containment measures, including, but not limited to, wearing masks and maintaining the recommended physical distance.

“All the COVID-19 protocols remain in place nothing has been suspended. The rally takes place during the day and We don’t expect multitudes of people congregating in Naivasha at night,” CS Amina announced. Fans cheering a WRC car in the Safari Rally during the Shakedown held at Loldia Stage on 23rd March. Photo/ALVIN KIBET

The Principal Administrative Secretary for Interior Moffat Kangi said that the Inspector

General of Police has put in place adequate measures to ensure safety and security of the

spectators.

This includes deployment of uniformed and plain-cloth police officers at strategic places along the circuit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are happy that this multi-million-dollar event is going to boost our economy. The

first thing we must do as Kenyans and WRC fans is to express our excitement in a reasonable way and behave well. We must observe all the safety measures and the COVID-19 protocols at all times.”

Kangi also advised motorists to comply with the gazette notice issued by the government,

directing the closure Kericho–Nakuru highway (Friday), Nyahururu–Nakuru highway

(Saturday), and Mombasa–Nairobi–Maai Mahiu–Naivasha and Narok–Maai Mahiu–Suswa

highways (Sunday).

After the flag-off from the KICC at 11am on Thursday, the cars will head to Kasarani for a side-by-side race on a purpose-built spectator grandstand from 2pm, which will set the pace for the race that will kick off on Friday from the main Service Park at the KWS Training Institute in Naivasha along the Nairobi–Nakuru highway.

Sports PS Joe Okudo, WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO Phineas Kimathi, and PDU Secretary Andrew Wakahiu are among the officials present during the press briefing.

Meanwhile, here is the designated spectator stages that will be open to the public.

–23rd June 2021 – Loldia (Shakedown)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

–23rd June 2021 – Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Super Special Stage

-25th June 2021 – Kedong Ranch

-26th June 2021 – Soysambu Conservancy

-26th June 2021 – Sleeping Warrior

-27th June 2021 – Hell’s Gate

Fans will be required to access the spectator stages two hours to the start of the races and are urged to adhere to the security protocols governing the event.