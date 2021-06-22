Connect with us

Faith Ogallo. Photo/COURTESY

Ogallo eyes Olympics medal in Taekwondo as team checks into Kasarani bubble camp

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – The taekwondo team checked into camp on Tuesday at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani pre-departure bubble camp ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Faith Ogallo, Kenya’s lone taekwondo is beaming with confidence ahead of the looming global games in Tokyo in a month’s time.

The team of eight persons including a technical team and sparring partners will support the sole qualifier.

Ogallo, scheduled to represent Kenya in the Olympics after qualifying at the Africa Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament, says her journey started at the University of Kibabii, where she is currently pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in social work.

This is the second time that Kenya will be represented in Taekwondo at the Olympic games; the first time being in 2008.

Ogallo recalls that her new found glory was steered after bagging a silver medal at the All-Africa games when she was just a junior.

“Among the medals I celebrate the most is a gold medal from the Rwanda Genocide Memorial Cup and another gold medal in the East Africa University games that were held at the University of Dodoma,” she explained.

“The reason why I keep fighting is because I want Kenya’s Taekwondo team to become even better than it currently is. I will continue to train and inspire others into Taekwondo as I look forward to the Olympic games,” she added.

“My goal is to change the face of sport in Kenya by winning an Olympic medal,” she stated.

After COVID-19 testing upon arrival at the camp, Ogallo will continue training in preparation of the much-anticipated Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

