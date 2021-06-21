World Rally stars Ogier, Tänak recce WRC Safari Rally route in Naivasha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, June 21 – Stepping in Africa for the first time, World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier is happy to make his debut in Safari Rally and is optimistic of leaving a mark in the eagerly awaited showpiece set for Thursday to Sunday.

Ogier, who arrived in Kenya Sunday night alongside 2019 world champion Ott Tänak in a private jet will have an opportunity to recce the route and said the roads will make a huge difference in terms of speed since its different from what they are used to in Europe.

“I am very excited to be in Kenya and Africa for the first time, it will be a new experience to us because we will learn a lot of things. It is a different challenge from what we are used in Europe, the roads are different from what we have in Europe also the nature, we are looking forward to having an exciting weekend,” Ogier said.

Ogier, a seven-time world champion, confirmed that his decision to retire at the end of the season still stands irrespective of the results this season.

“I looked at the route but not all of it, but the pace notes will help a lot as always, good look at the recce will also help, the speed will be slower than what we used in Europe but we will have to keep our eyes open. Next year, I will retire from the sport and spend time with my son and my family. I am not interested with numbers, family comes first, what happens it won’t change my decision,” Ogier, the French rally star who is the lead driver of Toyota Gazoo Racing team affirmed.

– Tänak-

On the other hand, Tänak who is the Hyundai Motorsport World Rally team lead, said he knows nothing much about Safari Rally but is upbeat his team will emerge victorious.

“I am looking forward to the big challenge, it is a special event in the championship, I have seen some video and footage of the past Safari Rally but not so much. Priority is to win the rally,” the Estonian Rally star driver said.

The duo will now embark on reconnaissance when they recce Malewa, Loldia and Hell’s Gate which is the designated Power Stage.

On Tuesday, they will recce the Elementeita and Soysambu Conservancy side where the roughest stage (Sleeping Warrior) is situated.

Ogier currently leads the WRC log with an 11-point buffer over Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville of Belgium.

All has not been well for Tänak, who has indicated that he will follow a different strategy for the remainder of the FIA World Rally Championship season after retiring from the lead for the second time in consecutive rallies in Italy.

The Estonian lies 57 points adrift of championship leader Sébastien Ogier with seven of the 12 rounds remaining.

He lost a comfortable lead at Rally Italia Sardegna on earlier in the month when he hit a rock and ripped the right rear wheel from his Hyundai i20.

It followed a similar disappointment last month when shattered suspension forced him out of Vodafone Rally de Portugal when heading for victory.