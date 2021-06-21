Up-close with Maxine Wahome, the only female driver in WRC Safari Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, June 21 – After conquering the track on her KTM Bike, finding her way around the Auto cross circuit in a Subaru Impreza GC8, the soft-spoken Maxine Wahome has thrown herself into the deep end to battle it out as the only Female driver in the upcoming WRC Safari Rally.

Maxine Wahome will be teaming up with seasoned navigator Chantal Young as they tackle the dusty route of Naivasha and Nakuru and battle in a predominantly male dominated rally.



Maxine is amongst the four drivers sponsored by Betika who will be flying the Kenyan flag high in a Subaru N10 backed by a capable crew that include former Rally driver Asad Khan; AKA Kalulu.

This is Maxine’s first rally and she has been lucky to attract a number of Sponsors who have been helping her prepare for the rally.

Over the last week, Haco Industries jumped at the opportunity to be her grooming partner through the Ashanti Q brand.

Isuzu Kenya were not left behind as they offered the team a Kshs 100,000 sponsorship on the 15th of June.

“I started riding at the age of 12 on an 85cc KTM Bike and eventually progressed to a 250-cc bike. I participated on both local and international races in Africa. I got introduced to motorsport by my family – my father Jimmy Wahome was a rally driver when I was young, my cousins also used to ride bikes as well. One day I asked my dad for a bike and he agreed – that was the beginning of my motocross career,” Maxine, the 26-year-old who was born in a family of motorsports enthusiasts told Capital Sport. Maxine Wahome and her mother when she visited Capital FM Studios

Speaking to Wheel Sisters; A lifestyle brand and platform for Women in Motorsports, Maxine switched to rally and autocross because it has always been part of the things she wanted to do even before she started Auto cross.

“Switching from two wheels to four wheels wasn’t so hard as I used to drive a manual car once in a while so learning how to drive was easy. The hard part has been learning the hand brake turns and left foot braking,” Maxine said.

When asked how it is been being one of the few ladies behind the wheel of a rally car she said;

“As a woman it was difficult racing against men as they are much stronger than me – And because of that I had to train harder and smarter. I stopped eating red meat and changed my whole diet to keep fit. I was at the track for practice at least three or four times a week, and at the gym five times a week.”

“The first time I got to race with women was in 2016, as there are not many in Kenya to have a class that will score points. However, I saw that as an advantage as it made me a more aggressive rider.”

Maxine says that with all ups and downs of the rally she has been lucky not to have got any serious accidents or incidents. “A few falls here and there; but nothing serious.” Maxine Wahome when competing in Super Bike

-Maxine career-

Off the track, Maxine is your average young lady with an affinity to Motorsports. She is a nursery school teacher who teaches kids between the age of 2-6 at a Montessori School in Nairobi.

In her free time, she says (pre-covid) she would hang out at the mall, go out once in a while but spend most of her free time at the garage with like-minded guys who have become part of her “rally Family.”

She says she loves eating chicken. “I love to smell good and at the moment Chanel is my favorite scent.”

We asked what her ideal weekend would be and she said “A weekend spent with close friends and family. Just going out to eat …catch up or watch a movie.” Her favorite movie happens to be Fast and Furious and her Rally role Model is Molly Taylor an Australian rally driver from Sidney. She is the only woman to win the Australian Rally Championship. She won it in 2016.

Just like many of us, on the flip side of the brave woman; is a young girl who fears rats, cockroaches. She can’t stand snakes out of fear.

Maxine said; “I want to be the biggest Rally Driver in Kenya, Africa and in the world.



Maxine said “I’d like to start my own riding school for women just like Ashley Fiolek. (Ashley is a former professional American Motor cross racer and current stunt woman.)

Her final advice to any young girl or lady who would like to try their hand at riding or rallying she said “For beginner girls who would like to join motocross all I can say is that you should never feel pressured by anyone to do something you don’t want to do.”

● 2020-2wheel drive-turbo 4th overall

● 2019 MX2: 4 TH Overall Kenya National Championship

● 2019 MX2 9 TH Overall FIM MX of African Nations championship (Zimbabwe)

● 2018 MX2: 3 RD Overall Kenya National Championship

● 2017MX2: Lady Rider of the year

● 2016MX2: 4 TH Kenya National Championship

● 2016MX LADIES: 3rd FIM MX of African Nations Championship (Kenya)

● 2015MX 125: 5th Kenya National Championship

● 2014MX 125: 6th Kenya National Championship

● 2014MX 125: Lady Rider of the year.

● 2014MX 125: Motorsports personality of the year – Rose Bowl Award

● 2013MX 85: Lady Rider of the year.