Maguire ready to return for England’s Czech showdown

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jun 21 – Harry Maguire says he is fit to feature for England in their decisive Euro 2020 Group D clash against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Manchester United defender Maguire did not play in England’s first two matches against Croatia and Scotland as he recovers from ankle ligament damage sustained against Aston Villa in May.

England manager Gareth Southgate included the centre-back in his Euro squad in the belief he would be back in time to play some part in the tournament.

Maguire was on the bench for Friday’s 0-0 draw against Scotland and now he is ready to return to action for the Czech showdown at Wembley.

“I’m feeling good. Obviously with the ankle injury, it’s getting stronger, I’m getting more confident,” Maguire told The Lions’ Den.

“The more sessions I do, the more games I play, I’m sure I’ll get more confidence and that’s the thing with these type of injuries.

“I think it’s just about building the confidence. It’s all stable now and I’m available and I’m ready to go.”

England will finish top of Group D if they beat the Czechs and Maguire urged his side to get back on track after the drab Scotland stalemate.

“The boys have put ourselves in a great position in the group – four points from two games – although obviously we want to win every football match so we’d like to be on six,” he said.

“But it’s still in a strong position and now it’s another big game against the Czechs and one we’re looking forward to and we go there and try and get three points.”