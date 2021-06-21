Connect with us

Harambee Stars defender makes major move to join Belgium top side Gent

Football

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu on Monday made a major move after signing for Belgian top-tier side KAA Gent on a four contract to run until 2025.

The club said that the arrival of the 24-year-old Kenyan, who was signed from Sweden side IF Elfsborg, will bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

The young central defender took his first steps in football in Kenya at Chemelil Sugar with his composure, strength and agility in defense making him catch the attention of South African side Free State Stars.

Subsequently, passages in the American second division followed with AFC Ann Arbor and Real Monarchs before he ended up with the Swedish IF Elfsborg in 2019.

In total, Okumu who has seven caps for the national football team Harambee Stars, played 41 games during two seasons.

