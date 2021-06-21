Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Chile admit Covid-19 health bubble breach by hairdresser

Published

CUIABA, Brazil, Jun 20Chile’s football federation admitted on Sunday that it broke Copa America health bubble rules by bringing a local hairdresser into their Brazilian hotel.

On Friday, ahead of Chile’s 1-0 victory over Bolivia in Cuiaba, senior players Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel published photographs on social media of them receiving haircuts from a local barber, seemingly in their hotel rooms.

Chile’s federation said in a statement published on social media that it “acknowledges the delegation’s breach of the health bubble with the unauthorized entry of a hairdresser who, although testing negative (for Covid-19), should not have been in contact with the players.”

The federation said the players involved would be fined.

The team delegations taking part in the Copa America in Brazil are required to stay in a health bubble to minimize their chances of contracting the novel coronavirus.

The Copa America is taking place amidst the coronavirus pandemic in a country that on Saturday surpassed half a million Covid deaths.

Despite opposition from politicians and thousands of ordinary citizens, Brazil agreed at the 11th hour to host the world’s oldest international tournament after South American football’s governing body CONMEBOL stripped previous co-hosts Argentina and Colombia of the right due to the pandemic situation in their countries.

The tournament had already been delayed by a year due to the pandemic and many players and coaches even spoke out against it going ahead before the tournament began.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chile said all members of its delegation took and passed coronavirus tests on Saturday.

Vidal had contracted Covid-19 earlier this month and was forced to sit out a World Cup qualifier as he received hospital treatment.

He is under investigation by Santiago’s health secretary for allegedly having broken special health protocols put in place for sportsmen.

In this article:
2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Pingback: Chile admit Covid-19 health bubble breach by hairdresser - KenyanUpdates

  2. Pingback: Chile admit Covid-19 health bubble breach by hairdresser – Kenyan Digest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved