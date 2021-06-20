Kenya to send Under-23 team for CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Kenya will send the Stanley Okumbi-coached Under-23 team to this year’s CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup which will be staged in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia from the 3rd to 18th of July.

With the BetKing premier League getting to a crucial stage and the rush to conclude the season following a two-month break, the Federation has opted against asking teams to release a core of their players, instead going for the younger fold.

“Some players are unavailable as they are on duty with their clubs in the FKF Leagues. I am confident, nonetheless, that those we have called up have what it takes to achieve a positive outcome in Ethiopia,” Okumbi said.

The tactician, who also doubles up in the same role with Premier League side Posta Rangers, has already named his preliminary team which begins training on Monday for 10-days before travelling to Ethiopia.

Among the notable names in the preliminary squad include Tusker FC’s hot shot Henry Meja who has scored eight goals so far this season as well as Gor Mahia’s Benson Omala who has returned after an unsuccessful stint in Sweden.

AFC Leopards’ Marvin Nabwire and Collins Shichenje have also been included in the squad, a move that will deprive Ingwe of two of their most influential players.

Okumbi has also included Nairobi Stima shot stopper Junior Owino, defender Portipher Odhiambo from Vihiga Bullets, Francis Mwangi from Mwatate United, Alfred Tanui from Kisumu All Stars and striker Ken Wanyonyi from third tier side Bungoma Superstars.

Stars finished third at the last Senior Challenge Tournament staged in Kampala, Uganda in December 2019.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Caleb Otieno (Gor Mahia), Dolph Junior Owino (Nairobi Stima)

Defenders

Jimmy Ndungi (Tusker), Portipher Odhiambo (Vihiga Bullets), Silvester Owino (Kakamega Homeboyz), Moses Mudavadi (Nzoia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Boniface Mwangemi (Kariobangi Sharks), Yussuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Fredrick Alushula (Kariobangi Sharks), Brian Wepo (KCB)

Midfielders

Joshua Nyatini (Posta Rangers), Marvin Nabwire (AFC Leopards), Sven Yidah (Nairobi City Stars), Vincent Wasambo (KCB), Faraj Ominde (Tusker), Reagan Otieno (KCB), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Peter Thiong’o (AFC Leopards), Francis Mwangi (Mwatate United), Ambrose Sifuna (Sofapaka), Josephat Lopaga (Posta Rangers), Steiner Musasia (Posta Rangers), John Njuguna (Ulinzi Stars), Dennis Musamali (Nzoia Sugar), Elisha Wekesa (Nzoia Sugar)

Forwards

Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia), Henry Meja (Tusker), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Ken Wanyonyi (Bungoma Superstars), Alfred Tanui (Kisumu All-Stars).