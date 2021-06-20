Connect with us

Tusker FC’s Luke Namanda and Faraj Ominde join Chris Onyango in celebrating his goal against Kariobangi Sharks. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Keeper Wanjala heroics again as Tusker beat Sharks to keep pace

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Goalkeeper Michael Wanjala came off the bench to once again make a penalty save against Kariobangi Sharks as Tusker FC bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at the Utalii Complex to remain in leaders KCB’s neck.

Wanjala saved Douglas Mokaya’s second half penalty just after Chris Ochieng had scored a fantastic header for the brewers.

It was the same script as when the two sides clashed in the first leg.

Wanjala came off the bench after Robert Mboya went off and stepped up to make a crucial save for the brewers to preserve maximum points.

Tusker moved to within a point of leaders KCB who won via the same margin against Mathare United yesterday.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia moved above arch rivals AFC Leopards to third after also picking a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka at the Thika Stadium.

-More to follow

In this article:
