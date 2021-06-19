World record holder Chepkoech eagerly wants Olympic title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Having missed out on a medal in Rio 2016 with a fourth spot finish, steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech says she is focused and determined to add an Olympic title to her collection after qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Chepkoech finished second in the Kenyan trials on Friday, clocking nine minutes, 25.0secs in a race won by 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng who clocked nine minutes, 24.5secs.

“The Olympic title is the only one that is missing from my collection and it is my ambition to go to Tokyo and win it. I am really determined and I want to work hard to go there and win. I know it will not be easy but I am really looking forward to it,” Chepkoech said after the Trials on Friday. Hyvin Kiyeng and Beatrice Chepkoech clear the final barrier during the Kenya trials for the Olympic Games on June 18, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

She revealed that she had come into the race after battling illness and was thankful to at least make the team.

“I have not trained very well for the last two weeks because I have been sick and even today, I struggled a lot. But at least I am thankful I am in the team because that was the only target for me here,” Chepkoech said.

Kiyeng who won silver in Rio behind disgraced Kenyan-turned Bahraini Ruth Jebet says she felt her body to be in good shape and will battle it out to get a medal again in Tokyo.

“I really feel okay and in good shape. Training has been okay but definitely we have to go and work harder before Tokyo. I will particularly look at my speedwork and try to get some more pace. Looking towards Tokyo, I am confident that we will do well as a team and personally, I am going for a medal,” said Kiyeng. Part of the women’s steeplechase action barrier during the Kenya trials for the Olympic Games on June 18, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

At the trials on Frida, it was all down to a two horse race with the final lap. Chepkoech ran her usual front-paced style, sticking to the lead from the gun.

However, getting into the final lap, Kiyeng kicked in to move upfront and never looked back. Purity Kirui finished third.