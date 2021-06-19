Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hellen Obiri punches the air in delight after winning the 10,000m race at the Kenyan Olympic Games Trials on June 19, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Superb Obiri puts daylight between her and competition to confirm Tokyo double assault

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Hellen Obiri picked up her double ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games after clinching the 10,000m race at the Kenyan trials on Saturday morning, adding on to the 5,000m crown she clinched on Thursday.

Obiri put daylight between her and the competitors to clinch the ticket, stopping the clock in 30:36.6 while Irene Cheptai finished second, also confirming her place in the Olympic entourage.

Margaret Chelimo who missed a place in the 5,000m team was unfortunate not making it in the 10,000m after pulling out injured with six laps to go when she was placed third, just a step away from Cheptai.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved