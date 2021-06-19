Superb Obiri puts daylight between her and competition to confirm Tokyo double assault

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Hellen Obiri picked up her double ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games after clinching the 10,000m race at the Kenyan trials on Saturday morning, adding on to the 5,000m crown she clinched on Thursday.

Obiri put daylight between her and the competitors to clinch the ticket, stopping the clock in 30:36.6 while Irene Cheptai finished second, also confirming her place in the Olympic entourage.

Margaret Chelimo who missed a place in the 5,000m team was unfortunate not making it in the 10,000m after pulling out injured with six laps to go when she was placed third, just a step away from Cheptai.

-More to follow