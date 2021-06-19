Sixers stave off elimination, set stage for winner-takes-all game 7

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jun 19 – Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers played with more urgency, using a collective offensive effort to come from behind on Friday night and force a game seven in their second-round NBA playoff series.

Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each scored 24 points and Embiid tallied 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Sixers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat the upstart Atlanta Hawks 104-99. Curry also had six threes.

Game seven will be Sunday at the home arena of the top-seeded 76ers.

Philadelphia’s win means both Eastern Conference semi-final series will go to a game seven after the Milwaukee Bucks won game six against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The 76ers pushed the best-of-seven series to the limit after the heartbreak of letting two potential wins in games four and five slip through their fingers.

Tyrese Maxey added 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the 76ers, who rebounded after blowing a 26-point lead at home in game five.

Trae Young finished with 34 points and 12 assists, Kevin Huerter had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari contributed 16 points for Atlanta, who are seeking to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in six years.

Philadelphia led 80-76 at the end of the third quarter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Clint Capela made a put-back dunk with 14 seconds remaining to cut the Sixers lead to just three, 100-97. Philadelphia’s Harris then hit two free throws to boost the lead to five points with 13 seconds left.

Huerter made a jump shot but then Harris sealed the victory with two more free throws.