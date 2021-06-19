KCB beat relegation fighting Mathare to move four points clear

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Another defensive blunder from Lennox Ogutu proved catastrophic for Mathare United as the relegation fighting side lost by a solitary goal to BetKing Premier League leaders KCB who moved four points clear at the apex.

Ogutu who scored an own goal against Gor Mahia in midweek swept down Baraka Badi inside the box in a needless challenge in the 58th minute resulting in the penalty that Derrick Otanga scored to give the bankers the lead.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, KCB now sit pretty on top with 42 points with Tusker second on 38 points.

-More to follow