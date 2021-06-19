Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB's Derrick Otanga (right) is joined by Nashon Alembi (left) in celebrating his goal against Mathare United. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

KCB beat relegation fighting Mathare to move four points clear

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Another defensive blunder from Lennox Ogutu proved catastrophic for Mathare United as the relegation fighting side lost by a solitary goal to BetKing Premier League leaders KCB who moved four points clear at the apex.

Ogutu who scored an own goal against Gor Mahia in midweek swept down Baraka Badi inside the box in a needless challenge in the 58th minute resulting in the penalty that Derrick Otanga scored to give the bankers the lead.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, KCB now sit pretty on top with 42 points with Tusker second on 38 points.

-More to follow

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: KCB beat relegation fighting Mathare to move four points clear - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved