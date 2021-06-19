Connect with us

Charles SImotwo and Kamar Etyang power to victory in the men’s 1500m. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Emotional Simotwo, Etyang stun loaded field to book 1500m Olympic tickets

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Charles Simotwo and Kamar Etyang, both considered huge outsiders in the 1500m race stunned a loaded field that included reigning World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot to both pick maiden tickets to the Tokyo Olympics during the Kenyan trials on Saturday morning.

Simotwo won the race with a dash in the final 50m, stopping the clock in 3:32.76 while Etyang finished second.

Cheruiyot finished outside the automatic qualifying slots after appearing to pull his hamstring in the final few paces of the race while his training partner George Manangoi as well as Ronald Kwemoi and Bethwell Birgen all missed out.

“I am happy and I am truly excited to get this ticket. I knew it was going to be tough but when I looked around and saw I can do it, I went for it,” said Simotwo.

Etyang was fighting back tears as he expressed joy at finishing second and picking the last automatic qualifying slot.

“This is the first time ever that I am going to represent Kenya outside the country. I come from a humble background in Turkana and I want to thank my coach because he has been there for me and always told me I can do it,” said an emotional Etyang.

