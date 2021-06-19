Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Memphis Depay

Football

Barcelona sign Depay on free transfer from Lyon

Published

SEVILLE, Spain, Jun 19 Barcelona announced the signing of Memphis Depay on Saturday, with the striker to join when his contract with Lyon expires at the end of this month.

Barca have agreed a two-year deal with Depay, who becomes the club’s third signing on a free transfer this summer after moves for Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia had already been confirmed.

They have also paid nine million euros to activate a clause to recall right-back Emerson from Real Betis.

Depay has long been a key target for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who worked with the player when he was in charge of the Dutch national team.

Koeman was in the crowd in Amsterdam on Thursday to see Depay score an early penalty for the Netherlands in their 2-0 victory over Austria at Euro 2020.

The 27-year-old was reportedly close to sealing a 25-million-euro move to Barca last year while a reduced fee was also mooted in January, but the club decided to wait for his contract to expire.

“FC Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement to join the Club, once his contract with Olympique de Lyon has ended.

“The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season,” the club’s statement read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Depay scored 20 goals in 38 games for Lyon last season and has five in his last four matches for the Netherlands.

He will likely compete with Sergio Aguero for the central striker position as Koeman looks for more of a physical presence up front.

Barcelona’s financial problems mean the club are expected to sell a number of fringe players this summer. Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic are among those likey to leave.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Barcelona sign Depay on free transfer from Lyon - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved