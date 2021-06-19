Homeboyz winger David Odhiambo named May player of the month

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Kakamega Homeboyz winger David Odhiambo has been named the BetKing Premier League player of the month of May, after putting on scintillating performances for Abana abeingo.

The fast paced Odhiambo chalked three goals and an assist for Homeboyz. He had a goal and an assist in Homeboyz’s 4-0 demolition of Western Stima before grabbing a brace as Homeboyz thrashed Posta Rangers 3-1.

Odhiambo edged out Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma for the award having received five votes from the selection panel while the latter only polled two.

Ulinzi Stars winger Clinton Omondi came third in the poll.

Odhiambo becomes the fifth recipient of the award which comes with a customized trophy and Ksh. 50 000 token after Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, William Wadri and Kelvin Opiyo who were named and feted in December, January, February and March respectively.