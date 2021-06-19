Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

David Odhiambo receiving his May player of the month award. PHOTO/Courtesy

Football

Homeboyz winger David Odhiambo named May player of the month

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Kakamega Homeboyz winger David Odhiambo has been named the BetKing Premier League player of the month of May, after putting on scintillating performances for Abana abeingo.

The fast paced Odhiambo chalked three goals and an assist for Homeboyz. He had a goal and an assist in Homeboyz’s 4-0 demolition of Western Stima before grabbing a brace as Homeboyz thrashed Posta Rangers 3-1.

Odhiambo edged out Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma for the award having received five votes from the selection panel while the latter only polled two.

Ulinzi Stars winger Clinton Omondi came third in the poll.

Odhiambo becomes the fifth recipient of the award which comes with a customized trophy and Ksh. 50 000 token after Elvis Rupia, Henry Meja, William Wadri and Kelvin Opiyo who were named and feted in December, January, February and March respectively.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Homeboyz winger David Odhiambo named May player of the month - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved