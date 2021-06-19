Conseslus, Timothy Cheruiyot out as Kenya names team for Tokyo Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19 – Conseslus Kipruto will not travel to Tokyo to defend his steeplechase Olympic title after being left out of the Kenyan team named on Saturday afternoon after a three-day trial program.

Kipruto walked off the steeple final after two and a half laps and has not been considered by the Athletics Kenya selection panel.

Meanwhile, 1500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot has also not been considered by the AK selection panel after he finished off the automatic slots in the final on Saturday following a hamstring strain in the final 20m of the race.

For the 1500m, AK has included Charles Simotwo and Kamar Etyang while Abel Kipsang who finished third has also been included. AK had earlier stated that only the top two finishers are guaranteed a place while the third will be determined by a selection panel.

In the steeplechase, Kenya’s flag will be flown by Leonard Bett, Abraham Kibiwott and Benjamin Kigen who finished third at the trials. Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Team Kenya for Tokyo Olympics:

100m – Ferdinand Omanyala, Mark Otieno

400m women – Hellen Syombua

400m men – Emmanuel Korir

400m Hurdles Men –Moitalel Mpoke

800m women – Maru Moraa, Emily Tuwei, Eunice Sum

800m men – Michael Saruni, Ferguson Rotich, Emmanuel Korir

1500m women – Faith Kipyegon, Winny Chebet

1500m men – Charles SImotwo, Kamar Etyang, Abel Kipsang

Steeplechase women – Beatrice Chepkoech, Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Kirui

Steeplechase men – Leonard Bett, Abraham Kibiwott, Benjamin Kigen

5,000m women – Lilian Kasait, Hellen Obiri, Agnes Tirop

5,000m men – Nicholas Kimeli, Daniel Simiyu, Samwel Masai

10,000m women – Hellen Obiri, Irene Cheptai, Sheila Chelangat

10,000m men – Geoffrey Kamworor, Rodgers Kwemoi, Weldon Langat

Marathon women – Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Peres Jepchirchir

Marathon men – Eliud Kipchoge, Amos Kipruto, Lawrence Cherono

20km walk women – Grace Wanjiru

20km men – Samuel Gathimba

Javelin Men – Julius Yego