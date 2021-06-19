0 SHARES Share Tweet

Conseslus drops off after two laps as Leonard Bett, Kibiwott make steeple team

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Reigning Olympic champion champion Consesls Kipruto jogged off the tartan after two and a half laps as Leonard Bett and Abraham Kibiwott clinched the steeplechase automatic qualification tickets at the Kenyan trials concluded on Saturday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Kipruto who has been off the radar for a while with injury concerns as well as off the track issues left the track with five laps remaining, in a race won by Bett, the 2017 World Under-18 champion. Conseslus Kipruto walks off after two laps at the Team Kenya Olympic trials on June 19, 2021. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Bett crossed the finish line in a time of 8:17.26 while Kibiwott was second in 8:17.61. Benjamin Kigen timed 8:21.32 for third.

Despite the heavyweight’s departure, it did not dampen the spirits of Bett and Kibiwott.

“It has been my dream to qualify for the Olympics and I feel really delighted. I have worked hard to graduate from the Youth ranks to the seniors and this is the best day of my career. But we have to quickly focus on the Olympics, prepare and go there to do our best,” Bett said.

Kibiwott was equally elated and lauded his friend Bett for the teamwork that saw them both progress. Conseslus Kipruto sandwitched in the middle of a loaded pack. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“We had wanted to do this together and we kept pushing each other in the race. This is my first time ever to be at the Olympics and now I want to work hard in training to go and compete. We must make sure the same teamwork we showed today, we use it in Tokyo,” an excited Kibiwott said.

The two pushed each other all through the race and at the bell were signalling each other to pump up the pace. In the final 50m, it was Bett who powered harder upfront to win the race.