Emphatic Kamworor storms to Tokyo Olympics after difficult 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – Geoffrey Kamworor bossed the 10,000m final at the Team Kenya trials for the Tokyo Olympics, clocking 27 minutes and 01.06 seconds ahead of training partner Ronald Kwemoi came in third with a time of 27minutes, 5.51 seconds.

Kamworor showed a strong performance to clinch the first of two automatic qualification slots, coming after a tough 2020 where he seldom competed after undergoing injury following a motorbike accident.

“I really feel happy to come here and win. It was a good race and I am happy that we have qualified alongside my training partner Kwemoi. Actually when we came in, I was telling him we have to finish 1-2 and it has come to pass,” an excited Kamworor said after the race. Congratulations son! Geoffrey Kamworor congratulates Ronald Kwemoi after both booked a place in the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kwemoi will ink a place in the Olympic Games for the first time in his career.

“I am really excited to qualify for the Olympics. That was my only target coming here, to ensure that I finish in the top two,” Kwemoi said.

Paul Tanui, the silver medalist from the Rio Olympics in 2016 missed out altogether while Weldon Kipkirui came in third in 27:24.73, just within the qualifying standard.

World 10,000m bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto jogged off the race with five laps to go, having been in the leading pack for majority of the race. Congratulations son! Geoffrey Kamworor congratulates Ronald Kwemoi after both booked a place in the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The leading pack broke off to a single file of about seven athletes after 14 laps as the strongest contenders began to emerge from the pack.

Rhonex, Kwemoi and Kamworor were exchanging places in the lead.

However, with four laps to go, it was evident that it was a two-horse race. Kamworor had taken over the lead from Kwemoi and they looked comfortable as they strode around the tartan.

At the bell, Kamworor showed his experience, bolting out from his training partner and with the third placed person not on sight, it was a sealed deal to the Olympics for the two.