Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith Kipyegon strolls to victory in the 1500m race at the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 17, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

Easy-pizzy: Faith Kipyegon easily strolls to Tokyo Olympics

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Faith Kipyegon will travel to Tokyo to defend her 1500m Olympic title after winning the Kenyan trials on Thursday, literally strolling to cross the finish line with a 4:02.10 timing ahead of Winny Chebet.

Kipyegon won the title in Rio in 2016 and will head to Tokyo to try and clinch on to her crown.

“I just needed to come home and compete on home soil and it was a good feeling today come here and win,” Kipyegon who had already attained qualification time stated.

She added; “It was a good race to measure myself up and see how my body feels and I can say I feel I am in good shape. It was a good way to shake off some bit of jet lag after Florence and now the focus is purely to get ready for the Olympics.”

  • Faith Kipyegon embraces Winny Chebet after victory in the 1500m race at the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 17, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kipyegon led the race from gun to tape, controlling the tempo but still not enough to push her out of her comfort zone.

At the bell, she was ahead ans rueged upfront with regular competitor Chebet following in her tail. However, there was no snatching first place from her as she cemented her victory and didn’t even show much struggle for it.

It was an encouraging performance coming hot on the heels of setting a personal best and a National record at the Florence leg of the World Athletics Diamond League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Easy-pizzy: Faith Kipyegon easily strolls to Tokyo Olympics - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved