KCB beat Bidco to storm top of KPL log as Gor Mahia continues surge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – KCB stormed to the top of the BetKing Premier League standings after a narrow 1-0 victory over Bidco United at the Thika Stadium on Wednesday evening while defending champions Gor Mahia continued with their surge with a similar win over Mathare United at Ruaraka.

After the victory courtesy of Derrick Otanga’s goal, the bankers are now top of the log with 39 points, one ahead of Tusker who dropped to second after losing 1-0 to Posta Rangers yesterday.

Gor have meanwhile moved to 34 points, five behind KCB and three behind third placed AFC Leopards who came from behind to draw 2-2 with Sofapaka in Wundanyi.

-More to follow