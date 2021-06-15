Connect with us

Posta Rangers' Joshua Nyatini tackles Tusker FC attacker Henry Mejja. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Football

Tusker’s title hunt dented by Posta Rangers

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – Tusker FC’s BetKing Premier League title hunt suffered a massive hit this afternoon after losing 1-0 to Posta Rangers at the Ruaraka Annex.

Substitute Josephat Lopaga scored the winner for Posta in the 79th minute after making the most of a Rodgers Aloro error.

In the early kick off, Nairobi City Stars came from a goal down to score two goals in the final six minutes, beating Western Stima 2-1.

-More to follow-

1 Comment

