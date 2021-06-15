Nairobi City Stars edge out Stima in BetKing Premier League

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – Nairobi City Stars came from a goal down to beat relegation fighting Western Stima 2-1 in a BetKing Premier League match at the Ruaraka Complex this afternoon.

City Stars scored two goals in the last six minutes of the match with skipper Peter Opiyo scoring with an 89th minute penalty after substitute Erick Ombija had drawn them level.

In the other match currently on, league leaders Tusker FC are taking on Posta Rangers in a crucial tie for the brewers.

-More to follow-