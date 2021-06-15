Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joyce Njuguna in training. Photo/The Star

Sports

Kenya Powerlifting team out to seal Paralympics slot in Dubai

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – The Kenya Para Powerlifting team is confident of booking a slot to the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan when they take center stage in the World Cup that also serves as the qualifiers in Dubai.

The team of two comprising of Hellen Wawira and Joyce Njuguna departed the country on Tuesday night ahead of the competition that will be held from June 19-24 and teams are expected to arrive from Wednesday ready in time for the quarantine ahead of the event.

Speaking after the team’s last training on Monday at the Utalii College, head coach, Lena Nyaboke Marita gave assurance that the two will qualify since they are highly ranked in the world with Wawira sitting 2nd overall in the world while Joyce occupies 5th spot.

Hellen Wawira. Photo/The Star

“We have been training for long period of time and we continue training, we thank the government through the ministry of sports for facilitation of the bubble camp at Utalii. It has helped us sharpen our skills so that when we go to the competition we perform well. We are well prepared and I am confident Joyce and Helllen are ready and they will qualify,” the coach said.

She added, “I tell the athletes to work hard because everybody is working hard too to qualify for the Paralympics, I believe in my team because if you look at my athletes, Hellen is ranked second in the world while Joyce is fifth in the world. This is the last event we are competing in and I believe they will maintain the rankings.”

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Kenya Powerlifting team out to seal Paralympics slot in Dubai - KenyanUpdates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved