Christian Eriksen in action in the Euro 2020 match shortly before he slumped to the turf

Sports

Denmark’s Eriksen says ‘I’m fine’ from hospital

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 15 – Christian Eriksen, the Danish football player who collapsed on the pitch in his country’s opening Euro 2020 game, said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital on Tuesday.

“I’m fine — under the circumstances, I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay,” he wrote in a post accompanying a photo of him smiling and giving a thumbs-up while lying in bed.

In a scene that shocked the sporting world and beyond, the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder suddenly collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s Group B game on Saturday against Finland in Copenhagen.

Medical personnel administered CPR as he lay motionless on the field for about 15 minutes before being carried off the pitch and rushed to hospital.

He was later confirmed to have suffered cardiac arrest.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” he wrote in Tuesday’s post.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

