Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Denmark's players react as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Friedemann Vogel / POOL / AFP)

Football

Spectators feared the worst, then chants of ‘Eriksen’ rang out

Published

Copenhagen, Denmark, Jun 13 A wave of relief was felt in the Copenhagen stadium when the announcement came that Denmark’s Christian Eriksen was “in a stable condition” after he had sickeningly collapsed mid-game on Saturday.

Some 16,000 spectators in the Parken Stadium had watched in shock as medical personnel administered CPR to the Danish player before he was carried off the pitch.

“I could look down and see he was getting treatment, so everybody was like: ‘I can’t look at this’, and I was like: ‘I can’t look at this,’” Rasmus Ottosen, a 34-year-old Danish supporter, told AFP.

Eriksen “is a national treasure, he’s like your best friend,” Ottosen said.

He and others opted to leave the stands as onlookers feared for the Inter Milan star as he laid motionless for over 10 minutes in the corner of the field where he suddenly collapsed in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

His teammates initial stares of disbelief spoke volumes about their concern as they formed a circle around the 29-year-old midfielder.

As medics performed chest compressions, many in the stadium feared the worst.

Christian Eriksen in action in the Euro 2020 match shortly before he slumped to the turf © POOL/AFP / Friedemann Vogel

“My wife told me he looked dead in his eyes,” 50-year-old supporters Benny told AFP.

With the gravity of the situation becoming clear, TV cameras eventually zoomed out.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fellow players Thomas Delaney, Andreas Christensen and Daniel Wass could be seen wiping tears with their jerseys.

– ‘Christian!’ ‘Eriksen!’ –

After about 15 minutes of anguish, Eriksen was finally carried off the pitch and rushed to nearby hospital Rigshospitalet.

With the player displaying signs of life with slight movement and holding his hands to his head, hope returned to the stadium.

“My mother died five years ago and I didn’t cry as much as when Eriksen left the pitch,” Finnish supporter Mikka told AFP.

Bridging the divide of the competition, Finnish fans began shouting “Christian!” as Danish fans replied with “Eriksen!”

Meanwhile others began chanting the poetic Danish national anthem “There is a lovely country.”

“Tonight’s match will never be forgotten,” Denmark’s foreign minister Jeppe Kofod tweeted after the match and offered thanks for the inspiring chants from the Finns.

“You embody the very essence of FairPlay!,” Kofod said, adding a “Kiitos!” (Thanks in Finnish) at the end.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It has been a special match for all Danish fans, one of those you will always remember,” 44-year-old Rasmus, another Danish supporter, said as he left the stadium.

After it was confirmed that Eriksen was “awake” and in a “stable condition,” the game resumed at 8:30 pm.

In the second half a more recognisable silence later fell over the stadium after Finland scored, securing a 1-0 win over the home team.

“I feel a bit disappointed… actually I think the match should never have continued,” supporter Peter told AFP, all dressed in Denmark’s red and white.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Spectators feared the worst, then chants of ‘Eriksen’ rang out – Kenyan Digest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved