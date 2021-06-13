I believe in the kids, says Gor Mahia head coach vaz Pinto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Gor Mahia head coach Carlos Manuel vaz Pinto has said he will not shy away from giving a chance to the youthful players, with 19-year old defender Frank Odhiambo and 21-year old midfielder Alpha Onyango shining under his watch.

Odhiambo was given a debut in the match against City Stars and has so far gone on to play seven matches, with Gor only conceding once, a league tie against Sofapaka.

Midfielder Onyango, a product of the Gor Mahia Youth team has also commanded a regular place in the team and showed a mature and notable performance in Gor’s Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup quarter final win over Kariobangi Sharks.

“For me age is not important. It is the quality of the player. I am happy with our kids and how they have performed for the team. I always believe in the kids and they have proven that they can do it despite their age. They have shown they have the quality,” vaz Pinto said.

He adds; “I think it is not only important for our team but also the national team when they need to renew some of the positions. If a big team like Gor Mahia can give a chance to the kids and they excel then it is good for the national team.” Gor Mahia defender Frank Odhiambo in action during their FKF Betway Cup quarter final match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“I look at the Under-20 team every day and I invite some players to come and train with the senior team to grow and understand the process so that they can become more professional.”

The two will once again be expected to play another important role on Sunday evening when Gor takes on Bidco United in the semi-finals of the FKF Betway Cup at the Utalii Ground.

While Gor have dominated the Premier League for the last eight years, they have not fared well in the Cup competition and have not won it since 2012.

With the league title seemingly tough to attain this season, Gor might look at the Cup as an ideal tournament to win a trophy and coach Pinto is keen to break the hoodoo.

“Of course we would like to break that bad history and try to win this Cup, but for me I am just going match by match. Right now we focus on Bidco who are a very good team. We beat them 3-1 in the league but it is different in the Cup,”

“They are a good side with a good coach and their results have been very good. Our focus is on the game and to try to get a good result and I believe in the boys, I believe that we can do it,” said the coach.

Bidco are roaring in confidence with four straight wins in their last four games; two in the league with one against AFC Leopards and two more in the Cup competition.