Djokovic eyes Golden Grand Slam after French Open victory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jun 13 – Novak Djokovic set his sights on the Golden Grand Slam of all four majors as well as the Olympic title on Sunday with his coach insisting: “He’s in great shape and has the ability to do it”.

The world number one captured a second French Open and 19th Slam with a 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It allowed him to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in history, to claim all four Grand Slam titles on multiple occasions.

Now he has targeted being the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam after Don Budge in 1937 and Rod Laver in 1962 and 1969.

On top of that, he also wants the Olympic gold medal to complete the Golden Grand Slam.

“Obviously his goal and our goal is to win the Olympics and then win the Grand Slam. That would be the absolutely top of this year,” said coach Marian Vajda.

“But it’s still far away from us. We have to still focus on the next one. But overall he’s set up for this year.

“His priority is Wimbledon, Olympics and US Open. I think that says all.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Golden Grand Slam has never been achieved by a man before while, in the women’s game, only Steffi Graf in 1988 has swept all four majors and Olympic gold in the same year.

In Graf’s case, gold came in Seoul. For Djokovic, the opportunity will come in Tokyo later this summer.

“As much as Novak is healthy, and he’s healthy right now, he’s in great shape, I think he has the ability to win the Grand Slam for this year. I’m pretty sure,” added Vajda.

“I think it is much more than possible. He loves to play in Wimbledon and US Open.”

Djokovic is already halfway to a calendar Slam having secured a record ninth Australian Open in February.

However, he has been at this juncture before, winning in Australia and Paris in 2016 but coming up short at the Rio Olympics, Wimbledon and the US Open later in the year.